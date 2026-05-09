Man hit by speeding car in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass dies

According to sources, Azhagar (67) from Puthuvayalpatti near Marungapuri in Tiruchy was proceeding towards Ekapuram on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred. A car, which was travelling at high speed on the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, hit Azhagar's bike, in which he was tossed off and fell on the road with severe head injury.

He died on the spot while the car driver, Marimuthu (57) from Thoothukudi, and the passengers Arumugam (32) and Arunachalam (57) sustained severe injuries.