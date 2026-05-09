Man hit by speeding car in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass dies

TIRUCHY: In two separate incidents, a senior citizen died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car, while a partially charred body was found in another incident in Tiruchy on Saturday.
According to sources, Azhagar (67) from Puthuvayalpatti near Marungapuri in Tiruchy was proceeding towards Ekapuram on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred. A car, which was travelling at high speed on the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, hit Azhagar's bike, in which he was tossed off and fell on the road with severe head injury.
He died on the spot while the car driver, Marimuthu (57) from Thoothukudi, and the passengers Arumugam (32) and Arunachalam (57) sustained severe injuries.
All three were rushed to Thuvarankurichi Government Hospital.
Based on the information, the Thuvarankurichi police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body of Azhagar and sent it to the Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case was booked against the driver, Marimuthu, and further investigations are on.
Similarly, a partially charred body of a male, aged around 35 years, was found at Kallamedu in the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass. The Valanadu police visited the spot and found that most of the body parts were charred. Valanadu police inspector registered a case, and the police have intensified the investigation to identify the body. Further probe is on.