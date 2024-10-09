Man hit by goods train while crossing tracks at Tiruttani station, dies

CHENNAI: A man attempting to cross the tracks at Tiruttani railway station was fatally struck by a goods train.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, identified as Appu (36), also known as Karthi, hailed from Padmavathi Nagar in Tiruttani. He was working at a private company in Pattaravakkam, Chennai, and regularly commuted via electric train to his workplace. Also, he had gotten married eight months ago, the report added.

On the night of the incident, Karthi finished work and got to Tiruttani railway station at around 10:45 PM.

Instead of using the railway overpass to get to Gandhi Road where he had parked his motorcycle, Karthi attempted to cross the railway tracks when a goods train travelling from Chennai towards Tiruttani hit him. He died on the spot.

Upon information, Arakkonam Railway Police arrived at the scene, recovered Karthi’s body, and sent it to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.