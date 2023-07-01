Man high on ganja, inebriated youth create ruckus in two separate incidents

TIRUVANNAMALAI/VANIYAMBADI: A sadhu addicted to ganja and a drunk man landing in police custody at Tiruvannamalai and Vaniyambadi towns respectively. In the Tiruvannamalai incident a 40 year old sadhu under the influence of ganja was seen abusing devotees circumambulating the girivalam path near the Thirunaer Annamalai temple. At one stage he even undressed in public. The nuisance became worse as he started abusing women devotees. The public caught him and handed him over to the police. In Vaniyambadi, a 50-year-old man stood in the middle of Vaniyambadi–Vellore road at Khaderpet with a sachet of arrack in his hand. In an inebriated condition he declared that illicit arrack was freely available in the area, despite the police stating that hooch raids had ended this menace. Annoyed by his act the police tracked the man to his house at Parsasarathy nagar in town and identified him as Anbumani. Under interrogation he confessed that he had purchased arrack for his personal use from Armanipenda on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. He was arrested.

