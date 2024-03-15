Man held under Pocso dies after falling unconscious in Tiruchy central prison

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner who was arrested under Pocso Act died at Tiruchy Government Hospital on Thursday, after he swooned in the Tiruchy Central Prison.

Veeramani (71), a resident from Mela Patti near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district, arrested under Pocso Act by Aranthangi All Women Police in 2023, was found unconscious in the Tiruchy Central Prison on Wednesday evening.

Veeramani was shifted to the prison hospital from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH. Veeramani died despite treatment in the GH. Based on the complaint by prison official Shanmugasundaram, Tiruchy GH police registered a case and are investigating.