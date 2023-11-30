Begin typing your search...

Man held under Pocso Act in Ariyalur for sexually abusing 16-year-old girl

Despite being married and having two children, Balakumar hid the fact and promised the girl of marrying her and continued the relationship.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2023 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-29 23:00:54.0  )
Man held under Pocso Act in Ariyalur for sexually abusing 16-year-old girl
X
Representative image (File)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Wednesday arrested a mason under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl. The accused Balakumar (36), a mason from Pappakudi village in Ariyalur, went to the Meesurutti area for construction work and came to contact a 16-year-old girl from the locality.

Despite being married and having two children, Balakumar hid the fact and promised the girl of marrying her and continued the relationship.

According to police, he took the girl to Kattumannarkovil and sexually abused the girl. When the girl insisted on marrying her, Balakumar revealed the fact that he had already been married. Subsequently, the girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with Jayankondam All Women Police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Balakumar under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and were searching for him. On Wednesday, the police arrested Balakumar from a hideout. Further investigations are on.

tamil naduPocso Actarrestsexual abusepolice
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X