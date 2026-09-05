Man held over derogatory post mentioning CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Cybercrime police arrested online entrepreneur Prawin Ganeshan (35) after he uploaded a social media ad and derogatory remarks about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and an actor.
The advertisement was posted in June while Ganeshan was in Guangdong, China. The South Chennai cybercrime unit, led by inspector Sujatha, registered a case based on a complaint from a social activist.
Police initiated an investigation and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC). When Ganeshan arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Hong Kong early on Saturday, Immigration officials detained him
Police produced him before a magistrate’s court in Delhi and obtained a transit warrant to bring him to Chennai. He is expected to be questioned and produced before a court on Sunday for remand in judicial custody.
Ganeshan posted about his detention on X at around 3 am on Saturday, and sought the assistance of a criminal defence lawyer in Delhi-NCR to plead his case.