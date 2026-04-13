Man held for telecasting Jana Nayagan on cable TV in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally broadcasting the yet-to-be-released ‘Jananayagan’ movie, starring Vijay, on a local cable television channel.
The accused, identified as S Palanisamy, a resident of Ram Nagar in Karumathampatti, is the owner of ‘Raasi Prime Movie,’ a local channel. According to police, he aired the film on April 11 despite it awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Mohanapriya, deputy secretary of the Coimbatore East unit of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Acting on the complaint, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan formed two special teams to probe the case.
Investigations confirmed the film, still pending certification, had been illegally accessed and broadcast to the public through the channel.
Following this, the Karumathampatti police arrested Palanisamy. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police also seized equipment allegedly used in the illegal broadcast, including a computer, five hard disks, and other electronic devices. The office of the channel has been sealed as part of the enforcement action.
The police have issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the illegal distribution of the film and other copyrighted content through cable or online platforms. Members of the public have also been urged to report such illegal activities to the authorities.