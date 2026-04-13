Man held for telecasting Jana Nayagan on cable TV in Coimbatore

The accused, identified as S Palanisamy, a resident of Ram Nagar in Karumathampatti, is the owner of ‘Raasi Prime Movie,’ a local channel. According to police, he aired the film on April 11 despite it awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Mohanapriya, deputy secretary of the Coimbatore East unit of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Acting on the complaint, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan formed two special teams to probe the case.