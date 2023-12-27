Man held for robbing Tasmac worker

MADURAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Narikudi police, Virudhunagar district, after being charged with assaulting and robbing a Tasmac worker.

The accused has been identified as K Sivasakthi, who belongs to Kalayarkoil of Sivaganga district, sources said on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that Sivasakthi robbed the worker M Sangili, who is employed in the Tasmac liquor shop located at Isali village near Tiruchuli, after he was forcibly waylaid.

The incident occurred on Monday night while Sangili was returning on his bike from the Tasmac shop with a possession of cash Rs 1,03,130 through sale. Some unidentified miscreants intercepted him and sprinkled chilly powder on his face before taking away the cash bag from his bike pouch.

After learning about the incident, Virudhunagar SP Srinivasa Perumal alerted the district police control and the police personnel intensified vehicle checks across the district to nab the accused.

After tracking movements of the accused, the police busted the hideout in a remote area at Veeranendal in Sivaganga district and nabbed him. The police also seized his bike and hunt is on to nab others indulged in the crime.