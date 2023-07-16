Man held for possessing country guns in Pernambut, another accused flees

VELLORE: The Pernambut police arrested one person in possession of 2 unlicensed country guns which were hidden in the motor pump room of a farmer in nearby Kondampalli, on Friday.

The police were acting on information received that unidentified persons were roaming in the Pernambut area with unlicensed country guns. Pernambut police while patrolling the locality found Raghupati (32) and Chinnarasu to be suspicious. When they stopped them for enquiry, Chinnarasu took to his heels while police apprehended Raghupati. He confessed to hiding the guns in the pump set room, following which the police recovered the illegal weapons. Raghupati was arrested and remanded while a search is on to nab absconding Chinnarasu.