Man held for killing street dog with air gun

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old construction worker was arrested on Wednesday for gunning down a street dog with his air gun in Coimbatore.

Police said Vadivel, from Visaka Garden near Ramachettipalayam was grazing his goats near his house on Monday, when a street dog began to chase his herd of cattle. As the scared goats began to run helter-skelter, a furious Vadivel targeted the dog with his air gun.

The dog received a bullet shot in its body and collapsed to death on the spot.

On seeing this incident, a woman from the same neighbourhood lodged a complaint with police in Perur station.

During an enquiry, Vadivel confessed to have killed the dog to safeguard his goats.

Vadivel, who also has a poultry farm with 30 hens, claimed to have taken the extreme step as he faced frequent attacks from street dogs, which in fact posed a threat to his source of livelihood. He is married to Pushpalatha and has a son and a daughter.

However, the police arrested him on relevant sections and also seized his air gun.

The arrest comes in the wake of appointment of animal welfare liaison officers in the police station to probe on issues related to cruelty against animals.