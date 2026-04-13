Man hacks teacher-wife to death in front of students, poisons daughter, self in Salem

Police said Sri Vidya (44), working as an intermediate teacher in Kamalapuram Government Higher Secondary School near Omalur, was on invigilation duty at an examination hall. She had also brought her daughter, Ashoka Sivasundari, to the school.

When some students told her that someone had come to meet her, an unsuspecting Sri Vidya stepped out of the classroom. Suddenly, Vijayamurugan, who runs a meat stall, attacked her with a butcher’s knife. She collapsed to death on the spot, while the students stood in shock.