Man hacked to death in TN's Tirunelveli

The incident occurred on July 12 and the victim has been identified as Avudaiyappan, a resident of Parayadi near Tirunelveli town, police added. The victim, who worked as a plumber, resided on Manthiramurthy Street and was a married father of two.

He was murdered by unidentified persons near the Sudalaimadan temple on the Tirunelveli-Sankarankoil road.

Preliminary information indicates that three men on a two-wheeler intercepted the victim in broad daylight and inflicted multiple cut injuries to his face with a machete before fleeing. Prior enmity is currently suspected to be the motive behind the attack.