Man hacked to death in revenge killing in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang in full public view in Salem on Friday morning.

The victim identified as Saravanan (45), from Vellaripatti near Sukkampatti runs a workshop to manufacture bureaus. He was heading to his workshop in a car around 8.45 am when the tragic incident happened. The assailants followed and rammed his car from behind near Panangadu on the Aroor Highway.

“As Saravanan stopped his car, a seven-member gang got down from their vehicle wielding sickles, knives, and other weapons. They pulled Saravanan out of the car to the road and surrounded him. Even as he pleaded with a folded hand to let him go, the gang hacked him to death in full public view. After ensuring that he was dead, the assailants fled the spot,” police said.

The Karipatti police rushed to the spot and sent Saravanan’s body to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem for an autopsy. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang killed Saravanan in revenge for his suspected links with the murder of one ‘Kattur’ Anandan, a history-sheeter on February 5 over some personal enmity. Special teams of police are perusing CCTVs in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the assailants.