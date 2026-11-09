Man hacked to death in Perambalur during Deepavali celebration

Sources said R Ravi, a resident of Nochiyam village near Perambalur, had reportedly gone out to celebrate Deepavali with his friends. When he failed to return even by Monday morning, his anxious family members went in search of him. They were shocked to find Ravi lying dead near the Mariamman temple premises with severe cut injuries.

Soon, they informed the Perambalur Town police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Perambalur Government Hospital (GH).