Man hacked to death in Perambalur during Deepavali celebration

TIRUCHY: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death in Perambalur after Deepavali celebrations turned violent in the early hours of Monday.
Sources said R Ravi, a resident of Nochiyam village near Perambalur, had reportedly gone out to celebrate Deepavali with his friends. When he failed to return even by Monday morning, his anxious family members went in search of him. They were shocked to find Ravi lying dead near the Mariamman temple premises with severe cut injuries.
Soon, they informed the Perambalur Town police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Perambalur Government Hospital (GH).
Police said the murder had taken place in the early hours of Monday. They also retrieved CCTV footage from the spot and began an investigation. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog squad also visited the spot and conducted an examination.
Based on a complaint lodged by Ravi's mother, Sarasu, a case was registered, and further investigations are underway.