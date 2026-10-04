Man hacked to death in full public view in Salem

The deceased, Anwar Basha of Vellalapatti Old Colony, was walking near the Vellalapatti panchayat office around 9 am, when the accused Ezhumalai confronted him and slit his throat with a butcher's knife.

Police inquiries revealed that the duo quarrelled while consuming liquor at a private bar a month ago. As a quarrel broke out over the same issue on Sunday, Anwar Basha grabbed a knife from a meat shop located nearby and attempted to attack Ezhumalai, who, however, overpowered him, snatched the knife and slit his throat.

Police said the accused then fled away from the spot and later surrendered at the Karuppur police station. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused and closure of the liquor shop in their neighbourhood. Following their demand, the officials of the revenue department inspected and ordered the liquor shop and the bar to be locked and sealed.