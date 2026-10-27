Man hacked to death by friend following argument in Thoothukudi market

CHENNAI: A man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by his friend following an argument at a daily market in Tittangulam near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district in the early hours of Tuesday (October 27).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Kaliraj, was employed as a load lifter at a private daily market in the area. According to the available information, Kaliraj and his friends were talking at the market premises when a light-hearted exchange of jokes and teasing reportedly escalated into an argument. One of his friends, identified as Ayodhya, allegedly attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot.
Following the attack, Ayodhya reportedly fled the scene. Police from Kovilpatti West Police Station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent Kaliraj’s body to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.
Police have formed a special team to trace the absconding suspect. They are also questioning people who were present at the scene and other workers in the market as part of the investigation.