Chengalpattu: Man gets life for killing elderly woman 10 yrs ago

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man to serve a life term in prison and pay Rs 10,000 as a fine for hitting an old woman with a brick and murdering her in an inebriated condition ten years ago.

The accused Nithyanandam, a resident of Thattanmalai, had an argument in an inebriated condition with the 60-year-old victim Shanthi at the fish market on March 2013.

In a fit of rage he took a brick that was lying nearby and hit her and killed her in the spot. Apart from the prison term and fine, the judge also directed him to pay Rs 6,000 as compensation to the victim’s family.