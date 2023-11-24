Man gets life for impregnating 16-yr-old minor

CHENGALPATTU: A 58-year-old man who was booked under the Pocso Act four years ago for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The accused Gunasekaran, a resident of Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram, repeatedly sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 2019, as a result of which the minor fell pregnant.

Following a complaint from the victim’s parents at the Melmaruvathur All Womens Police Station, the accused was arrested under the Pocso Act.

Gunasekaran

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the Chengalpattu court sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000.