Man gets 4 yrs RI for killing boy

ERODE: More than four-and-a-half years after a 12-year-old boy was killed for inadvertently pushing a pair of shoes into a step well in Perundurai, the local court convicted the accused and sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Perundurai subordinate judge here issued the sentence on Thursday, convicting Sathish alias Gopal, who was 27 years old at the time he committed the crime.

On May 12, 2019, 12-year-old Balamurugan of Perundurai in Erode went to a garden well for a bath. At the same time Sathish, who is from the same area, was washing his face there, according to the prosecution’s case.

When Balamurugan was coming out of the well, he accidentally pushed Sathish’s shoes into the water.

Though the boy jumped in and retrieved it quickly, an enraged Sathish beat him up and pushed his face into the well.

Balamurugan suffocated to death, the prosecution said.

Subordinate Judge K Krishnapriya sentenced Sathish to four years’ rigorous imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 1,500 was also imposed on him.