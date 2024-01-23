Man gets 14-year imprisonment for sexual abuse of girl in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila court on Monday awarded 14 years of imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl. On September 18, 2021 the convict M Vijayan (37) from Ayyur village in Perambalur who had gone to repair the CCTV camera at a house in Keezhapazhuvur in Ariyalur sexually abused the 17-year-old girl.

Apparently he had taken advantage of his frequent visits to the house. As the girl’s parents were working abroad girl was under the care of her grandparents, making it easy for the convict to execute the crime.

After the girl informed her grandparents about the sexual assault a complaint was lodged with the Ariyalur All women police. Vijayan was booked under various IPC sections including POCSO Act.

The case was being heared at the Ariyalur Mahila court. On Monday the judge Selvam awarded 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Vijayan.