Man ends life after hanging his 2 kids in Salem

Police identified the deceased as A Vallarasu, from a village in Mettur and his two children-four year old daughter, Maivizhi, and two year old son, Dharson.

Police said Vallarasu had visited the house of his in-laws at Rajaganapathy Nagar in Mettur on Monday night to persuade his wife, Sri Priya (23) to come with him, as she had left him following some family squabbles.

He stayed in a room along with his two children. As the room remained locked till Tuesday evening, Sri Priya, along with some neighbours, broke open the door and were shocked to find Vallarasu hanging along with the two children.