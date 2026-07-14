Man ends life after hanging his 2 kids in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old construction worker ended his life after hanging his two children to death over a family dispute in Salem on Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as A Vallarasu, from a village in Mettur and his two children-four year old daughter, Maivizhi, and two year old son, Dharson.
Police said Vallarasu had visited the house of his in-laws at Rajaganapathy Nagar in Mettur on Monday night to persuade his wife, Sri Priya (23) to come with him, as she had left him following some family squabbles.
He stayed in a room along with his two children. As the room remained locked till Tuesday evening, Sri Priya, along with some neighbours, broke open the door and were shocked to find Vallarasu hanging along with the two children.
On receiving information, the Mettur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.
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