Man dies of electrocution by touching junction box while charging mobile in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died of electrocution after he accidentally touched the junction box while charging his mobile phone in his house at Kundrathur on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased man M Balamurugan, a daily wage worker. He was residing at a house in Kundrathur with his friend Suryanarayanan, a cab driver. Both were natives of Thanjavur.

A police believe that Balamurugan, was in an inebriated state and plugged his mobile for charging and accidentally touched the junction box. He got electrocuted and collapsed on the ground. He died on the spot, police added.

Hearing the cries, the house owner came into the house and found Balamurugan lying on the ground. He alerted his roommate Suryanarayanan and the police.

The Kundrathur police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a postmortem.