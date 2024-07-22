Man dies near Paramakudi after his mobile phone explodes in pocket

CHENNAI: A bike rider died after his mobile phone exploded causing him to skid and fall from the vehicle near Paramakudi on Sunday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Rajini (36), had kept his phone in one of his pant pockets and was riding his bike near Kamuthakudi village.

When he was on the Madurai-Paramakudi highway, his mobile phone battery suddenly exploded in his pocket, causing him to lose control and fall off his bike. He died on the spot.

Onlookers rushed to the spot and rescued another man who was riding pillion on the bike with Rajini. He was then admitted to the government hospital in Paramakudi.

The police are investigating further details regarding the incident.