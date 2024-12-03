Man dies due to train delay caused by Cyclone Fengal

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old youth died when the train in which he was travelling in to avail medical help was halted in Villupuram leading to his death.

The deceased Ajith Kumar, a resident of Tenkasi was suffering from jaundice, according to a Maalaimalar report

He boarded the Podhigai Express from Tenkasi bound to Chennai so he could avail treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

However, all trains from the south were halted at Villupuram owing to Cyclone Fengal including the train Ajith Kumar was travelling in.

Tragically, the train delay led to the man's death.