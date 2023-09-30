Man dies after surgery, kin agitate

TIRUCHY: After a man, who underwent a surgery at Nagapattinam GH, died on Friday, family members of the deceased staged a protest claiming that he was given an overdose of anesthesia.

Sources said that Jesudas (55), former president of Kurichi panchayat, met with an accident a few days ago and suffered a fracture to his leg.

A team of doctors from Nagapattinam GMCH performed a surgery on Jesudas.

While he was under the influence of anesthesia, Jesudas succumbed.

Doctors informed his wife that he suffered a cardiac arrest before the surgery and breathed his last. Family members refused to buy the reason and gathered in front of the hospital claiming that Jesudas died due to overdose of anesthesia.

However, Dean Jenita Christina said that Jesudas had some cardiac ailment. He should have had some AV heart block and ruled out overdose of anesthesia.