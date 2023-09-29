Man dies after returning from custody, relatives blame cops

TIRUCHY: A man, under treatment after an alleged assault by police, died at Pattukkottai on Thursday and his relatives staged a protest in front of the police station.

Veeraiyyan (52), a resident of Thamarankottai in Thanjavur was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly selling IMFL bottles in black market.

Head constable Gunaseelan took the arrested Veeraiyyan in his moped to the police station.

While Veeraiyyan refused to get into the vehicle, Gunaseelan had reportedly slapped him on head. Soon, Veeraiyyan informed the police that he had a headache and asked the police to stop the two-wheeler.

However, the head constable thought that he was acting as though having a headache and continued to take him to the police station.

While they were proceeding to the station, Veeraiyyan fell unconscious and the police contacted Veeraiyyan’s son Murugesan and handed Veeraiyyan to him. Murugesan took his father to a private hospital in Pattukkottai. However, Veeraiyyan succumbed despite treatment on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, relatives of Veeraiyyan staged a protest demanding action against police constable Gunaseelan. They also lodged a complaint against the police with the DSP and refused to accept the body until action was initiated.

DSP Prithviraj Chowhan, Tahsildar Ramachandran and other officials held talks. Upon assurance from officials, they dispersed and the body was handed over to the family members.