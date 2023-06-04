Man dies after consuming liquor in Madurai, probe under way

MADURAI: A man, who fainted after consuming alcohol, near Melur in Madurai, died on Saturday. The deceased, Panayan (45), is a Kidaripatti resident and a temple priest. Panayan along with Karuthamondi (43) had bought two liquor bottles from a Tasmac shop at Kidaripatti. After consumption, both of them felt unconscious and fell. Locals took them to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, Panayan died on the way to the hospital and Karuthamondi is in the intensive care unit. Melavalavu police held enquiries with the Tasmac staff, and a case was registered. The cause of death will be known after autopsy.