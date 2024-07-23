Man, daughter among 3 killed after their car hits tree in Karur

TIRUCHY: Three persons including a father-daughter duo died on the spot when their car hit a roadside tree after the person who was driving the car lost control in Karur early Monday.

Krishnakumar (42), a resident from Erode along with members of his family went to Tiruchendur temple on Saturday and were returning to their native place late Sunday.

On Monday, when they were at Andipatti Kottai on Madurai-Karur National Highway at around 3.30 am, Krishnakumar who was driving the car lost his control and hit a roadside tree in which he along with his daughter Varuna (10) and mother in law Indirani (67) were crushed to death on the spot while his son Sudarsan (15) and wife Mohana (40) sustained severe injuries.

On seeing the incident, the public rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and rushed them to a private hospital in Karur. On information, Aravakurichi police along with the fire personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to Aravakurichi GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.