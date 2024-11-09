Man impersonates celebs to cyberstalk int'l woman badminton player; held from Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Cybercrime wing has arrested a 30-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly impersonating famous personalities and harassing an international sportsperson over the phone.

The victim – a woman badminton player – received multiple messages on WhatsApp and calls from unknown numbers with the caller impersonating celebrities. The messages included references to the victim’s friends, and the accused used abusive and unparliamentary words during late-night calls, police said.

“Despite blocking the suspect’s numbers, the victim continued to receive calls and messages from new numbers, leading to ongoing harassment and stalking,” an official release said. Based on a complaint registered in person by the victim on September 21, the Cybercrime wing registered a case and traced the accused.

He was identified as Sagili Siva Theja. He was brought to Chennai, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In an advisory to the public, police said: “Block the number immediately if you receive threatening or abusive messages. Be aware that scammers may switch to new numbers or use different phone numbers to continue harassment.”

Police also advised the public to enable privacy settings on social media, limit access to personal information and avoid sharing details on location, friends, or family. Victims can dial the Cybercrime wing for free assistance or register complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in.