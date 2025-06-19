Begin typing your search...
Man crossing tracks run over by train near Tiruvallur
CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, crossing the railway tracks, died after a train ran over him at Putlur Railway Station on Wednesday night.
According to the Arakkonam Government Railway Police (GRP), deceased Aravindhan alias Matthew (29) of Putlur was working as a loadman at a Tasmac godown in Kakkalur, Tiruvallur. On Wednesday night, he was on his way back home when crossing the tracks, a train from Chennai Central ran over him.
Based on the alert, the GRP recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for autopsy.
A case was registered and an inquiry is under way. Aravindhan is survived by wife and a four-year-old daughter.
