Man cheats job aspirant in the name of Manapparai MLA, booked

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police registered a case against a person who had cheated a job aspirant and collected a sum of Rs 6 lakh in the name of Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad after a complaint was lodged by the MLA on Tuesday.

It is said, M Abdul Rahuman from Valanadu Kaikatti near Marungapuri in Tiruchy who approached M Vennila, a job aspirant from the locality, and promised her of getting employment in the PDS outlet and received a sum of Rs 6 lakh in two instalments.

Abdul Rahuman had promised Vennila that he had informed about the employment with the Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad.

Even after handing over the money, the job was not arranged and so, Vennila’s husband Manivel who video recorded the statements of Abdul Rahuman and the handing over of the money circulated it on social media.

As the video went viral in the region, MLA Abdul Samad noted the audio-visual and complained to the police.

The MLA also appealed to the people not to be deceived by such people. He never seeks any money for serving people in his constituency. He also asked the people to contact him if anyone approached them in his name.