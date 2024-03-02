Man caught with 1.6 kg gold in rectum by AIU sleuths at Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy international airport seized 1.610 kg gold from a passenger bound from Sharjah who concealed the yellow metal as a form of paste in his rectum on Friday wee hours. The AIU officials involved in checking the baggage of the passengers bound from Sharjah by Air India Express, they suspected the movement of a passenger.

Soon, they took them to a private place and conducted a thorough inspection in which they found that the person had swallowed the gold paste made into balls weighing 1.610 kg worth Rs 66.68 lakh. Subsequently, the swallowed gold balls were retrieved with the proper medical process. The sleuths arrested him and conducted interrogation.