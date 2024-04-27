Man brutally attacks father, held after video goes viral

TIRUCHY: A spine-chilling video showing a man upset, raining blows continuously on his father due to a property dispute in Perambalur has sent shock waves among the public.

The man has been arrested by Perambalur police after the video appeared on social media last Thursday and went viral. Meanwhile, the sub-inspector who failed to register a case was transferred on Friday.

According to sources, A Kulanthaivel (65) of Krishnapuram in Perambalur was living with his wife Hema, son Sakthivel (34). Kulanthaivel’s daughter Sangavi (30) is living with her family in Salem. Kulanthaivel, who was running a sago factory at Attur in Salem, had a rice mill and some properties, including agricultural lands at Krishnapuram in Perambalur, where he was residing with his family.

On February 16, Sakthivel, who came to Perambalur, had brutally attacked his father Kulanthaivel demanding share in the property. The injured Kulanthaivel was treated at a private hospital in Tiruchy. After recovery, he was discharged from the hospital. Subsequently, Kulanthaivel lodged a complaint with K-Kalathur police, who tried an amicable settlement between man and his son before allegedly closing the case. On the night of April 17, Kulanthaivel, who went to sleep did not come out of his room the next morning. On suspicion, Kulanthaivel’s wife Hema along with a few relatives broke open the door and were shocked to find Kulanthaivel lying dead.

On information, K-Kalathur police retrieved the body and sent it to Perambalur GH for post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that he died of cardiac arrest. Based on Hema’s complaint, police registered another case.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the February 16 incident showing Sakthivel brutally attacking his father Kulanthaivel was shared on social media by relatives and it went viral across the state. Following a complaint from S Selvaraj (50), a rice mill worker, K-Kalathur police arrested Sakthivel and produced him before the judicial magistrate court. Sakthivel was later lodged in the Perambalur sub-jail. On Friday, SI Palanisamy of K-Kalathur was transferred to the Armed Reserve wing for being lethargic and failing to register a case.