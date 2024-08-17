Man beats 64-year-old father to death over family dispute in Thanjavur; held

TIRUCHY: A man was arrested for killing his father after a family dispute at Orathanadu in Thanjavur on Friday. Police questioned three persons including the wife and daughter of the deceased over the incident. Samarasam (64), a resident of Melaiyur near Orathanadu in Thanjavur is said to have deserted his wife Gowri, son Veeramani and daughter Sathya, living alone for more than 20 years.

On Thursday, villagers entered his house as he didn’t venture out even for the goat offering event in the village temple. Villagers found Samarasam lying dead in a pool of blood. They informed the Orathanadu police who with a sniffer dog began the probe.

Cops secured Samarasam’s son Veeramani, wife Gowri, daughter Sathya and son-in-law Kootha Perumal on suspicion and conducted a detailed interrogation. Veeramani reportedly confessed to the police that there was a quarrel between him and his father and he beat him to death.