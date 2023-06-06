Man away to answer nature’s call, 2 daughters drown in Thanjai pond

TIRUCHY: Two girls drowned in a pond near Thanjavur on Monday and the bodies were retrieved in the evening. The girls reportedly drowned in the pond after going along with their father to take bath in Puthukulam.

According to police, Punniyamurthy from Gomavaran near Thanjavur was staying at Vallam Pudur in Thanjavur along with his wife Gomathy and daughters Periya Nayagi (8) and Prathiksha (6). On Monday evening while Punniyamurthy went to take bath at Puthukulam, his daughters were also accompanying him. Punniyamurthy, who went to attend nature’s call, asked his daughters to stay in the banks of the water body. When he returned, he could not find both the girls.

A shocked Punniyamurthy searched for them everywhere but in vain. Meanwhile, in the late evening, the girls’ bodies were found afloat in the water body. Punniyamurthy rushed to the spot and found that the bodies were that of both his daughters. The Vallam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A case was registered and investigations are on.