Man attempts to kill lover by setting house on fire in Palur, arrested

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man attempted to kill his ‘lover’ by setting the house on fire after the woman refused to allow him to marry her 13-year-old daughter in Chengalpattu on Monday. Surya Prakash (32) of Appur in Singaperumal Koil working in a private firm in Oragadam was in a relationship with his co-worker Rukmani (32). Rukmani was married already and had a daughter.

Police said Surya Prakash and Rukmani used to stay together in a house in Palur and recently had started to misbehave with her daughter. Rukmani objected to it and told Surya that she would never allow him to touch her daughter.

On Rukmani doused her with petrol and threatened Surya that she would die if he did not leave her daughter alone. Police said Surya Prakash locked Rukmani in a room and set the place on fire and escaped. Rukmani was admitted her to the Chengalpattu GH with 60 per cent burns. Palur police registered a case and arrested Surya Prakash under the Pocso Act.