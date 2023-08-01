Man attacks Karnataka cops, escapes

CHENNAI: The Tiruporur police are searching for an accused who escaped after attacking a police team from Karnataka that came there to arrest him on Sunday.

In June, a duo who barged into a house in Karnataka robbed valuables at gunpoint. The Karnataka police arrested William (23) who reportedly admitted to have robbed the residents along with Vignesh (20) of Villupuram who is staying in Tiruporur.

A team from Karnataka took William and reached Tiruporur on Sunday, and nabbed Vignesh who was working in a bakery there. The police recovered eight sovereign chains from his house and seized the gun.

Later, the Karnataka police were taking Vignesh and William to the Tiruporur police station. After reaching the station, two policemen got down from the vehicle and went inside. At that time, Vignesh attacked the other officials escaped from the spot. The Tiruporur police have registered a case and are searching for him.