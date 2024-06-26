Man attacks estranged wife with sickle at her parents' house in Ramanathapuram, arrested

CHENNAI: A woman sustained injuries after her husband attacked her with a sickle at her parents' house in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram on Tuesday night. He was arrested from the spot immediately.



According to Daily Thanthi, Sharmila (23) and her husband Nagendran, a cop at Edaiyur Police Station in Thiruvarur district, used to fight often. Earlier, they used to live in a joint family setup but due to tensions with the elders, they moved to an independent house. Later, when she became pregnant, Sharmila moved to her parents' house in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, where she stayed even after delivery. However, the couple's parents in a bid to reunite them made Sharmila return to her husband along with their child.

But as problems began to resurface, Sharmila left with her child to her parents' house in Paramakudi where she approached a court seeking alimony for her and her child. The court then ordered Nagendran to appear before it. Following this, Nagendran went to Sharmila's parents' house and attacked her with a sickle. She sustained injuries on her hand and neck. Her neighbours hearing her scream arrived at the spot and alerted the Paramakudi police who arrested Nagendran from there.

Sharmila was taken by her neighbours to the Madurai Government Hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case.