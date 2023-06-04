Man arrested with 10 kg venison in Tirupattur; serach on for accomplice

TIRUPATTUR: One person was arrested by the Tirupattur Forest Department officials for killing a deer and carrying 10 kg of venison on Saturday. The search is on for another person. Based on information received by the Tirupattur DFO Naga Satish Gidijala, Forest officials started combing operations in the reserve forest at Chettiappanur, when they spotted two persons carrying a big bundle. When the duo spotted the officials, one of them later identified as Govindaraj (40) of Kallanur took to his heels while the officials apprehended Raghu (39) son of Kali of Chinnvattanur in the area. Inspection of the bundle revealed 10 kg of venison and a knife which was used to kill the animal, officials said. Raghu was arrested and remanded to custody while they are searching for Govindaraj.