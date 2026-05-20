Man arrested in Tiruvottiyur for stalking, harassing woman to marry him

When the woman’s parents contacted Ramajayam’s brother, Chandru, and confronted him over the incidents, Chandru sent Ramajayam back to his hometown in Villupuram. However, on Tuesday, Ramajayam returned and went to the woman’s house, where he created a fresh disturbance.

The victim’s father filed a complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.