Man arrested in Tiruvottiyur for stalking, harassing woman to marry him

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman working at a private company in the Tiruvottiyur area of Chennai has been subjected to persistent harassment by a man who claimed to love her and pressured her into marriage. The accused has now been arrested.
The victim, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was initially contacted on Instagram by Ramajayam, a 25-year-old man who worked at a tea stall opposite her house. Following their online acquaintance, Ramajayam allegedly began sending her text messages professing his love and repeatedly urging her to marry him. He also reportedly visited her home in person and harassed her parents, demanding that they consent to the marriage.
When the woman’s parents contacted Ramajayam’s brother, Chandru, and confronted him over the incidents, Chandru sent Ramajayam back to his hometown in Villupuram. However, on Tuesday, Ramajayam returned and went to the woman’s house, where he created a fresh disturbance.
The victim’s father filed a complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.
A police team led by the Tiruvottiyur police inspector conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Ramajayam, a resident of Kaladipettai, Chennai. Authorities also seized a mobile phone from his possession.
Following his arrest, Ramajayam was remanded to judicial custody as per court orders.