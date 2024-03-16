Man arrested for spreading false info on child trafficking in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested in Sivaganga district for spreading false information on social media about attempts of child trafficking. The accused has been identified as Raja Mohammed, who resides at Kamban street in Karaikudi, sources said.

Investigations revealed that Mohammed posted such a fake message through WhatsApp on Thursday claiming that child trafficking attempts were made at Kalanivasal asking people to be cautious.

As per the directive of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, the Karaikudi West police filed a case. Police found out that he was spreading false news. The accused was then remanded to judicial custody, sources said. The SP issued a stern warning against anybody spreading such false news.