Man arrested for hacking down four over property dispute in T’kudi dist

MADURAI: A 49-year-old man was arrested in Thoothukudi district after being charged with hacking four persons including a woman, who suffered bodily injuries. The accused has been identified as A Dhanasekar.

The incident occured in a house, which is located at Navalakshmipuram village in Alwarthirunagari block, on Thursday night, sources said. After learning about the incident, the Alwarthirunagari police inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries, which revealed that property dispute as the cause behind crime.

The injured victims were identified as Baskar (71), Sakthi Kani (57), Sakthi Narayanan (37) and Sakthi Krishnan (28). Investigations revealed that there was a dispute brewing over sharing of property between Dhanasekar and his sister Sakthi Kani, who is also battling the issue legally.

The injured victims were rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Sakthi Kani, the Alwarthirunagari police a murder attempt case and arrested Dhanasekar. Besides, the police launched a hunt to nab three others including Sathyabama, Bagyalakshmi and Thangam.