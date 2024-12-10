Man arrested for duping Tamil Nadu scientist of Rs fve crore

NASHIK: Nashik city police have arrested a fraudster who duped a scientist from Tamil Nadu of five crore rupees by promising to get him the post of governor.

The name of the suspected fraudster is Niranjan Suresh Kulkarni (age 40, resident of Sevan Shri Apartment, Gandharva Nagari, Nashik Road).

The Nashik Central Crime Branch arrested him from Nagpur. Police investigation has also revealed that he had demanded a 'service fee' of fifteen crore rupees for getting the governor's post to Narasimha Reddy Damodar Reddy Apuri ( 56), a businessman and scientist from Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu.

He had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Naka police. The suspect lured Reddy by claiming he had high-level political connections.

The victim believed Kulkarni's claims. At that time, he was told that he could get the governor's post of any small or big state. Reddy has paid Rs 5 crore 8 lakh 99 thousand 876 to the suspect between February 7 and April 2, 2024. Out of this, Rs 60 lakh was paid in cash, and the remaining money was deposited by Reddy from his own and relatives' bank accounts in the suspect's bank.

The suspect had been roaming around Nagpur for a few days. After alerting the police, he hid in a friend's house and a hotel in Nagpur. The team took him into custody.

The scope of the crime and the types of fraud are likely to increase.

According to the complaint filed, a team has been dispatched and he has been taken into custody. A thorough investigation is underway.