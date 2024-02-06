Man arrested for cheating public promising government job

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating five people of more than Rs 55 lakh promising to get them jobs in the government departments.

Police sources said that the man was part of a group who targeted those looking for government jobs and cheated them.

The arrested person was identified as P Daniel Raj of Santhome near Mylapore.

Police had acted based on a complaint from Ramachandran of Mylapore.

Investigations revealed that Daniel Raj and his associates had got acquainted with Ramachandran in 2015.

Over a period of time, they learned that the complainant was looking for an employment opportunity for his brother and they told him that they could get a government job as an APRO (assistant public relations officer) in any of the government departments.

Believing them, Ramachandran paid Rs 15 lakh in several instalments to the accused persons.

After taking the money, Daniel Raj did not keep up his promise and did not return the money after which Ramachandran filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Police arrested Daniel Raj. The probe revealed that he and his associates had taken more than Rs 55 lakh from at least five persons.

Further investigations are on.