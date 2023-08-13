Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2023 12:39 AM GMT
Man admitted in de-addiction centre ends life
Representative image

TIRUCHY: A youth, who was undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre in the district, died by suicide on Saturday.

The youth, V Praveen Kumar (34), from the Rettai Vaical area near Vayalur Road, was working in a private firm and had recently begun working from home. Kumar, who was a habitual drinker was admitted in a de-addiction centre in Karur by his parents on August 7, sources said.

Despite treatment, Kumar’s interest in alcohol consumption had not subsided and at the same time, he was seen frustrated.

Against such a backdrop, on Friday evening, Kumar jumped from the first-floor window and sustained severe injuries. Soon he was rescued and was rushed to a private hospital here. However, on Saturday, Praveen Kumar succumbed despite treatment. Based on the complaint by Veerapillai, father of the deceased, Fort police registered a case and are investigating.

