Man, 2 sons held for suicide bid seeking action against opponents in land dispute

TIRUCHY: Three persons who attempted to commit suicide in front of police in Tiruchy demanding action against their opponents over a land dispute were arrested on Friday night and were lodged in the prison on Saturday.

Apparently there was a prolonged enmity between Sevaraj (55) a farmer from Thendral Nagar near Manachanallur in Tiruchy and Neethi Mohan (57) from the same area over a land dispute.

The ruckus between the families soon snowballed into a violent feud. Both sides lodged complaints with the Manachanallur police. Based on the complaints, the police registered a case against Selvaraj, his sons Ajithraj (25), Yogaraj (22) and Neethi Mohan.

Subsequently, Selvaraj, Ajithraj and Yogaraj obtained anticipatory bail. In the backdrop, Selvaraj along with his sons Ajithra and Yogaraj came to Manachanallur police station and informed the police that they had obtained anticipatory bail and argued with the police for not initiating action against Neethi Mohan, on Friday night. Even as cops tried to handle the situation, Ajithraj and Yogaraj poured petrol over them and attempted to commit suicide.

Police stopped their suicide bid and a case against Selvaraj and his sons and arrested them. They were later produced before the court and were lodged in the prison on Saturday.