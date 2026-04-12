Mamata's party extends TVK support, flays DMK regime

Recalling past alignments, George said the AITC had supported the AIADMK during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa under the guidance of party chief Mamata Banerjee, and later backed the DMK in subsequent Assembly and parliamentary elections after her demise.

He claimed that people in Tamil Nadu had lost faith in parties that have ruled the State so far, citing rising allegations of corruption, price rise, increased electricity tariffs, higher property taxes and deteriorating law and order. "Under the guise of welfare schemes, the debt burden of the State has been continuously shifted onto the people," he said, warning that future generations would bear the consequences.