Mamata's party extends TVK support, flays DMK regime

CHENNAI: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has formally declared its support for actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 Assembly elections, in the backdrop of the party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, alleging a DMK-BJP nexus, asserting that a change in government in Tamil Nadu has become inevitable.
In a statement, AITC's Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Coordinator J George said the decision was taken at internal meetings, where it was resolved to extend full support to TVK. He said the decision had been communicated to the party's headquarters in Kolkata through formal correspondence and email, and cadres had been instructed to work alongside TVK candidates to ensure their victory.
Recalling past alignments, George said the AITC had supported the AIADMK during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa under the guidance of party chief Mamata Banerjee, and later backed the DMK in subsequent Assembly and parliamentary elections after her demise.
He claimed that people in Tamil Nadu had lost faith in parties that have ruled the State so far, citing rising allegations of corruption, price rise, increased electricity tariffs, higher property taxes and deteriorating law and order. "Under the guise of welfare schemes, the debt burden of the State has been continuously shifted onto the people," he said, warning that future generations would bear the consequences.
Alleging opportunistic alliances among established parties, George said such arrangements served only political leaders and would not be accepted by the public. He also criticised attempts to politicise Vijay's personal matters and dismissed rival claims of support as unauthorised and misleading.
Drawing a parallel with West Bengal, he said Banerjee had ended decades of Communist rule through people's power, and expressed confidence that Vijay would create history in Tamil Nadu. "Let us pledge to secure victory for TVK candidates and safeguard the State," he said.