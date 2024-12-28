Mamallapuram dance festival suspended for 6 days following ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s death

CHENNAI: The month-long dance festival at Mamallapuram will be suspended till January 2 following the seven-day mourning period announced for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday night.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department announced that the event would resume on January 2 and would go on till January 20, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The department has been organising the dance festival every December and January at the Shore Temple. This cultural extravaganza showcases classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathakali, as well as folk arts such as Karagam, Thappattam, Oyilattam, and Kavadi.

The shows are conducted from 6 pm to 8.30 pm every day, and attract a large number of viewers, especially tourists who visit the temple town.

This year’s festival which began on December 22 was supposed to go on till January 20. However, after a seven-day mourning period was announced as a mark of respect for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the festival was suspended till January 2, the report added.