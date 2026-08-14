Mamallan reservoir: 30 percent work done but NOC pending

In a letter dated July 21, 2026, the Executive Engineer of WRD's Araniyar Basin Division, Chepauk, sought an NOC from the Additional Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare for the "Formation of a New Drinking Water Reservoir in Kovalam Sub-Basin" between the East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chengalpattu district.

The Mamallan reservoir is being developed as Chennai's sixth drinking water reservoir in the Kovalam sub-basin.

The project covers around 5,161 acres and has an annual storage capacity of 2.25 TMC. Former Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation in January 2026, and work has been ongoing for six months, reaching 30 per cent completion.

Environmentalists and social activists have raised concerns about the delayed move to seek NOC and questioned how construction was allowed without obtaining the clearance, as the project potentially impacts fishing resources and local livelihoods.