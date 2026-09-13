Mallai Sathya backs DMK for bypoll

CHENNAI: Expelled MDMK leader and Dravida Vetri Kazhagam founder Mallai Sathya has extended his support to the DMK, which has fielded candidates for the bypoll.
After meeting DMK president MK Stalin, Sathya told reporters that the two MLAs had resigned from their posts due to their selfish interests.
Appealing to voters, he said they should understand the situation that led to the bypolls being announced.
He said a major anti-incumbency wave was prevailing in the Madurantakam constituency.
Mallai Sathya is an ousted functionary of the Vaiko-led MDMK. He floated a new outfit named the Dravida Vettri Kazhagam (DVK).
He has strong pockets in northern districts, which may help DMK's performance in the Madurantakam constituency.